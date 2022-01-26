Support Local Businesses
Limited supply keeps COVID pills out of reach unless immunocompromised, seriously ill

Norton Healthcare Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Joseph Flynn said supply is relegated by the...
Norton Healthcare Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Joseph Flynn said supply is relegated by the federal government based on COVID cases and population.(Pfizer)
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID pills are in high demand, but in low supply. Doctors are prioritizing people who have underlying issues or who are seriously sick, including people who aren’t vaccinated.

Norton Healthcare Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Joseph Flynn said supply is relegated by the federal government based on COVID cases and population.

Flynn said the intent is for people who have COVID to take the pill and combat viral symptoms.

“Providers and caregivers, really be careful on who is eligible for what drug and ensure the people who are most needy get the drug first,” Flynn said.

People like 12-year-old Cassie Stocker would be at the top of the order to receive the Paxlovid or Merck oral tablet.

Cassie went through 15 months and 21 infusions of chemotherapy to fight a inoperable brain tumor. On Thursday, Cassie rang in the bell, signaling a renewed chance at life.

Despite the good bill of health, the decisions that are best for Cassie doesn’t stop after the chemo appointments end.

With COVID still in the air, Cassie’s mother Shannon Stocker still has a lot of research to do. Especially when it comes to taking the COVID pills.

Stocker recently got her fourth COVID-19 vaccination hoping to fend off contracting the virus.

Currently, the FDA has only approved the tablet for people 18 years and older. However, if people as young as Cassie can take it, Stocker said she’s all in to do anything to help her daughter.

”If it’s in my control to get that medication for her, I’m going to get it for her,” Stocker said. “I’ll go where I need to go and I’ll talk to who I need to talk to, it’s just one more thing we would do.”

A doctor’s prescription is required to get the oral COVID tablets.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

