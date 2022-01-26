Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities say a teenage boy and man have been charged with murder in last weekend’s death of an 8-year-old girl, who was shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on the city’s Southwest Side.
Police said Melissa Ortega of Chicago was walking on the street with her mother Saturday afternoon when someone fired shots at a 29-year-old alleged gang member who was leaving a nearby store.
Police believe he was the intended target.
The girl was pronounced dead Saturday at a hospital.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.