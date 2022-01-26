Master P joins ‘Future Healers’ program as special youth advisor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Entertainment mogul and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller is joining up with a Louisville non-profit to help motivate children affected by gun violence.

Master P will be joining the Christopher 2X Game Changers and its Future Healers program as a special youth advisor, according to a release.

As the program’s special youth advisor, Miller will engage with the children enrolled in Future Healers along with parents and community partners to offer support and encouragement to the families in need.

The Future Healers program was created in partnership with the UofL School of Medicine and the UofL Health Trauma Institute helping youth affected by violence to learn about healing opportunities and become inspired to combat patterns of violence.

“We’re extremely, extremely pleased Master P is lending us his more than 20 years of impactful experience,” Christopher 2X, founder and executive director of Game Changers said in a release. “He has the perspective of a father who has raised successful kids, and he has uplifted many lives through youth projects he has led.”

Miller has previously collaborated with the Future Healers and Game Changers organization. Back in December, the five-time Grammy-Award winner donated Christmas gifts to members of the Future Healers program and their families.

In 2020, Master P also donated thousands of masks to school children in need in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he is honored to be more involved with the Future Healers program.

“I love what Christopher 2X is doing with these kids and the promise of the Future Healers program,” Miller said in a release. “I love the spirit of these kids and the fact that their parents and caregivers are involved. I appreciate them, and want to help because they deserve encouragement, appreciation and support.”

