Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green appointed to Jefferson Circuit Court by Gov. Beshear

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear has appointed Louisville Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green to fill a vacant seat in Jefferson County’s Circuit Court.

Beshear signed the executive order on Jan. 26, appointing Green to fill the judicial seat vacancy in Division 9 following Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman’s resignation on Jan. 1.

The Judicial Nominating Commission listed Green as one of three nominees for consideration, alongside attorneys Phillip Grant of Prospect and Franklin Lewis of Louisville.

Green has served as councilwoman for District 1 since 2015. She previously served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Jefferson and Hardin counties and has practiced law for more than 14 years.

