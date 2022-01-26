Nelson County man shot during family dispute, investigation shows

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found shot in Nelson County Tuesday night following an argument between family members, according to a Nelson County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Deputies were called about a shooting just before 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Bloomfield Road, according to a post on the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. After they arrived, deputies learned that a family dispute ended with a man being shot, but he left before investigators arrived.

Hours later, around 9:30 p.m., the victim was found with “injuries consistent with the incident” that were not serious. He was taken to Flaget Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

When the shooting investigation is complete, the case will be handed off to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

