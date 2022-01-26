Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Nelson County man shot during family dispute, investigation shows

A Nelson County sheriff's investigation found a man shot after an argument between family...
A Nelson County sheriff's investigation found a man shot after an argument between family members.(WIS)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found shot in Nelson County Tuesday night following an argument between family members, according to a Nelson County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Deputies were called about a shooting just before 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Bloomfield Road, according to a post on the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. After they arrived, deputies learned that a family dispute ended with a man being shot, but he left before investigators arrived.

Hours later, around 9:30 p.m., the victim was found with “injuries consistent with the incident” that were not serious. He was taken to Flaget Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

When the shooting investigation is complete, the case will be handed off to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Hudson, 41, the former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown, was arrested by...
Former City of Bardstown CFO arrested by feds
Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend
Chris Mack scratches head after Cards suffer third straight loss
Sources: Mack Era coming to an end after four seasons
Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday...
Teacher fired by JCPS for fighting Moore HS student running for office
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents

Latest News

Norton Healthcare Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Joseph Flynn said supply is relegated by the...
Limited supply keeps COVID pills out of reach unless immunocompromised, seriously ill
Tracy Hudson, 41, the former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown, was arrested by...
Former City of Bardstown CFO arrested by feds
Gov. Andy Beshear provides latest COVID numbers in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: Case numbers continue to climb; healthcare system overwhelmed
The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) wants to ensure the safe return of Carter Duncan
LMPD: Louisville boy found safe after ‘Operation Return Home’ alert