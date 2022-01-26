Police arrest carjacking suspects after pursuit on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested three carjacking suspects following a police pursuit on I-64 on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. this afternoon, a pursuit began on the intersection of Preston Street and Liberty Street, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Mitchell said the car had originally been taken in a carjacking in the 200 block of Amy Avenue on Jan. 21.

Officers said the car then went onto I-64 before exiting and crashing in the 1500 block of Story Avenue in the Butchertown neighborhood.

Mitchell said two of the three individuals in the vehicle were taken to University Hospital with non-serious injuries.

The third suspect is being interviewed by detectives.

LMPD continues their investigation as charges are pending.

