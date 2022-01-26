Support Local Businesses
Probation officer claims murder suspect’s previous arrest during probation was discussed

By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A long-time probation officer, now accused of failing to report a suspect’s new convictions, wrote previous charges were brought up.

Keyshaun Stewart was on probation when he was charged with killing a highway maintenance worker, Fred O’Bannon, and shooting LMPD sergeant Chris Lane on November 19.

An exclusive WAVE News Troubleshooter Investigation uncovered that shortly after being charged in Jefferson County, Stewart racked up a new felony in Tennessee.

According to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, they were never made aware of the new charges, therefore Stewart was never revoked.

During a hearing on November 4, Stewart didn’t tell Judge Olu Stevens, who’d sentenced Stewart to five years probation, that he was in trouble again.

Stewart’s mental health treatment in Nashville was talked about, but there was no word about any arrests from Stewart’s attorney or the prosecutor, Jessica Kingsley.

No one asked why he was in Tennessee in the first place.

Judge Stevens told Stewart to keep following the rules, seemingly unaware of any other charges.

“Mr. Stewart continue(s) in patient treatment until release and that he fulfill his pre-existing requirement on supervision including his reporting requirements,” Stevens said during the hearing.

The recordings are contrary to what probation officer Chris Mull wrote happened on a supervision report created 10 days after the shooting that killed O’Bannon and injured Lane.

Mull wrote that during the hearing the “pending charges in Tennessee were discussed during those proceedings.”

He also indicated the hearing happened on Nov. 5, not on Nov. 4. Court records indicate no other hearing involving Stewart was held on Nov. 5.

Mull has not returned calls asking if he did alert someone of the new arrests.

According to the Department of Corrections, Mull was hired in 2004. He’s one of 104 probation and parole officers in Jefferson County who make between $14.94 and $24 an hour, or up to a $4,142 monthly salary for 40 hours a week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

