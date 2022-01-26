Proposed Louisville ordinance would expand child care regulations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council could offer a solution to the growing child care crisis.

The Planning and Zoning Committee met on Tuesday to discuss a proposed ordinance that would expand regulations for child care centers.

The proposed ordinance better defines terms like child care centers, child care homes, and adult care centers.

It also expands places where child care is allowed.

Right now, child care homes can operate in residential areas, but they’re limited because of zoning. If approved, the new ordinance will allow people to offer care out of their homes in more residential areas.

Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-District 8) is a sponsor of the ordinance. The mother of two understands the struggle of finding available child care, especially during the pandemic.

“We lost 15 percent of child care providers during COVID,” she explained. “That’s rebounded a little bit, but are still down ten percent, meaning one out of ten child care providers closed during the pandemic.”

The councilwoman said people have already expressed interest in the potential opportunity.

“A lot of folks who are struggling with child care issues themselves are saying, ‘Hey, I could provide child care. This could be a business for me. I can serve my friends and neighbors and have kids come during the day and provide care for them.’” Chambers Armstrong said.

The proposed ordinance was tabled on Tuesday. It will be discussed in committee in two weeks, where members could vote to send it to full council.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.