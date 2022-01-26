Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

‘The story is wild:’ Ky. man losing thousands in suspected romance scam, state officials investigating

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A Pulaski County man is in the middle of a scam and it’s reportedly costing him thousands.

The attorney general’s office confirmed it’s investigating claims that an elderly man in Somerset is giving away thousands of dollars to someone he believes he is in a romantic relationship with.

“At first it was just talking about investing in some sort of deal with a car. It was some sort of Mercedes. The story is wild,” said Tashauna Whitaker, the victim’s daughter.

Whitaker said a woman, who said her name was “Debbie,” calls her father for hours day after day. She said the con started with car payments, and escalated to a romance scam.

“He said he was sending money to get something in return or to get a woman to come live with him and they’re going to be together,” Whitaker said.

She said her father sends out thousands of dollars in cash. She said she’s called everyone from the FBI to the police.

“Phone calls aren’t working,” Whitaker said.

Those types of phone calls from people like Whitaker come in to the Better Business Bureau frequently.

“If you see or talk with someone that you know who suddenly talks about receiving calls or messages from someone you’ve never heard of before, talking serious romance, mentioning money, traveling to see you, but you’ve never laid eyes on them, those are some major red flags,” said Heather Clary, the director of communications for BBB Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Clary said it’s important to have kind and direct conversations with the victims of romance scams.

“It’s just a matter of keeping in touch with those elderly relatives, listen to them, try to speak with them reasonably about, why does this feel real? Present some facts,” Clary said.

Whitaker said she’s worried about her dad’s future if nobody intervenes. She’s trying to get a conservatorship over her father.

“This is a man that was very tight with money, saved every penny he had,” Whitaker said. “Family man, so if anybody out there believes it can’t happen to your family, it very well can.”

You can report a romance scam to the Better Business Bureau by heading to their scam tracker page.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend
Chris Mack scratches head after Cards suffer third straight loss
Chris Mack leaves UofL basketball after four seasons
Tracy Hudson, 41, the former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown, was arrested by...
Former City of Bardstown CFO arrested by feds
Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday...
Teacher fired by JCPS for fighting Moore HS student running for office
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents

Latest News

LaRue County High School
Kentucky middle school student charged after allegedly selling nude pictures of juveniles
Recent recent years have produced more drama off the court for men’s basketball than on it.
Can a new coach at UofL win back young basketball fans?
WAVE News - Wednesday evening, January 26, 2022
WAVE News - Wednesday evening, January 26, 2022
Hankison's attorney motioned to close off individual voir dire to the media, for fear it could...
Judge, attorneys debate jury proceedings in Brett Hankison case
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has created a new position within the office which...
Ky. attorney general creates new position to help prosecute violent crimes, capital cases