Viral TikTok chinchillas cheering on the Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some “chinfluencers,” known as the Chinpals, have worked up quite the audience on TikTok with more the 3.8 million followers.

As it turns out, one of the famous chinchillas, Linus, is a big Cincinnati Bengals fan.

As he prepares for Sunday’s AFC Championship, FOX19 NOW’a Amber Jayanth spoke with the woman behind the viral sensation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.