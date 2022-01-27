Support Local Businesses
6-year-old girl identified in Louisville death investigation

A child's death is being investigated as a homicide on Brooklawn Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.
A child's death is being investigated as a homicide on Brooklawn Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner released the identification of a child that died in Pleasure Ridge Park on Jan. 27.

Makaylah Brown, 6, died from fentanyl intoxication, the coroner said.

It happened on the 6800 block of Brooklawn Drive at an apartment complex near Iroquois Park, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Aaron Ellis.

Initially, MetroSafe told WAVE a child at the same address had suffered a “critical injury.”

LMPD 3rd Division officers and the Homicide Unit are handling the case that remains open and active, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

There have been no arrests made at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

