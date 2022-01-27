Support Local Businesses
Armed officers will return to JCPS after unanimous vote by school board

A district safety plan that involves filling school safety officer and security administrator positions was approved by the JCPS Board of Education on Jan. 27, 2022.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A district safety plan that involves filling school safety officer and security administrator positions was approved by the Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday evening.

Unarmed security administrators would report directly to school principals and would act as relationship builders, fostering positive school culture and developing relationships with students. The plan is to hire 66 of them, each earning $74,000 per year.

School security officers will be armed, sworn law enforcement officers, similar to school resource officers. The main difference between an SSO and an SRO is that JCPS SSOs will work from outside schools unless there is a threat, and those officers will cover multiple schools in a given area. JCPS intends to hire 15 of them for $55,000 per year.

SSOs would receive a district-issued gun with two magazines, a taser, and handcuffs, according to JCPS’s policy committee. The plan specifies strict guidelines for SSOs to follow when handling their firearms, such as prohibiting “warning shots,” shooting at moving vehicles, and shooting if an innocent bystander or officer could be injured. Every time an SSO unholsters their gun, they must notify security administrators.

In total, the district will spend an additional $7.2 million each year while implementing the school safety plan.

Read about the plan in its proposed form here.

