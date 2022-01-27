Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Beshear reports over 12K new cases, positivity rate slightly down

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 12,756 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,125,181 cases. As of Thursday, 2,508 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 473 are in the ICU, and 259 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 31.60% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 2,753 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 39 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 12,856.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend
Chris Mack scratches head after Cards suffer third straight loss
Chris Mack leaves UofL basketball after four seasons
According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Family: Toddler ‘went without oxygen for 20 minutes’ at Louisville childcare center; death investigation underway
Around 1 p.m. this afternoon, a pursuit began on the intersection of Preston Street and Liberty...
Police arrest carjacking suspects after pursuit on I-64
Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday...
Teacher fired by JCPS for fighting Moore HS student running for office

Latest News

The only thing that has stopped the show in the last 60 years was a global pandemic.
Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow returns after COVID hiatus
Healthcare systems across Louisville and Southern Indiana have reported a steady drop in the...
Louisville, Southern Indiana healthcare systems see steady decline in COVID patients
A district safety plan that involves filling school safety officer and security administrator...
Armed officers will return to JCPS after unanimous vote by school board
The ordinance would make it illegal for people to fire their guns in Louisville at any time...
‘We’re killing our future’: Ordinance could lead to shooting ban in Louisville
In February 2021, LMPD Officer Matthew Schrenger was spotted in his uniform outside Kentucky's...
Officer paid $75K for wrongful suspension after praying outside EMW Women’s Clinic in LMPD uniform