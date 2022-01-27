Elizabethtown police warn of check depositing scam

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are warning Elizabethtown residents of a scam involving seemingly random checks showing up in the mail.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, police were alerted to piece of mail received by an Elizabethtown resident which had a check inside paying the addressee more than $2,000.

Inside the letter are instructions asking for the person who received the check to message the sender back once the check is deposited. The scammer will then ask for the recipient to send back a “fee.”

Officials said the check will appear to deposit into a bank account, but will later bounce, causing recipients to lose the money sent to scammers.

Anyone who receives mail with a check and similar instructions inside is asked to not deposit the check and to contact police.

