Fans sign off on Mack and UofL’s mutual departure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The end of Chris Mack’s tenure wasn’t just an agreement between the former coach and the University of Louisville; some fans also seemingly signed off on Mack leaving the university.

”I love Chris Mack, but Coach Mack just wasn’t working for us,” Deniz Burns, a UofL fan said. ”I think it’s more of the developmental players where most fans are a little angry. He (Chris Mack) came in and Rick (Pitino)’s players are here, and him developing his own players and team. That’s the big disappointment.”

The departure is just one of the list of incidents that UofL, its staff, the student athletes and fans have gone through in a short amount of time.

First, the departure of former Athletic Director Vince Tyra, compounded with the exit just a day later by Former President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi.

Fans like Matthew Conway wondered if Chris Mack be next to leave the program.

“The fans aren’t in the stands, things aren’t happening like they should, then putting fans back in the stands, then when you go through an AD, then a president,” Conway said. “There’s so much that would be hard to decide. What was a good year and what was a bad year.”

Some fans had questioned whether to trust Mack after allegations emerged about NCAA violations. Mack had to start the season sitting out for 6 games after the University said protocols were not followed during the firing of former Assistant Coach Dino Gaudio.

From what fans said Wednesday evening, it’s no wonder the team may not have been focused on winning ball games.

At the same time, fans like Michael Allison said it’s the right time to make room for more optimism.

”I’m ready for things to settle down and be able to get back to business and winning ball games,” Allison said. “Wipe the slate clean and start over.”

