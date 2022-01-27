Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Flurries overnight, blustery and cold tomorrow

Updated forecast from WAVE Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Flurries tonight and chilly
  • Light dusting possible with a few snow showers tomorrow
  • Temperature plunge to start the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overnight, scattered light snow showers continue with a dusting possible for some areas. Watch for slick spots early Friday.

Tomorrow brings blustery conditions with cold temperatures, gusty winds, and bursts of light snow showers. A light coating to less than an inch of accumulation is likely. Brief convective snow squall are also possible, especially in south central Kentucky.

Tomorrow night, flurries come to an end as bitter cold air settles into the region. Overnight lows will dip down into the low teens, with many spots in the single digits. Some places could bottom out near zero.

Frigid temperatures continue through Saturday with highs struggling to reach the low 30s under partly cloudy skies.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

