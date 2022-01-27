Support Local Businesses
Girl’s death in Pleasure Ridge Park under investigation

A child's death is being investigated as a homicide on Brooklawn Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.
A child's death is being investigated as a homicide on Brooklawn Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An underage girl is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Pleasure Ridge Park.

It happened on Brooklawn Drive at an apartment complex near Iroquois Park, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Aaron Ellis. How and when the child died has not been confirmed by investigators.

Initially, MetroSafe told WAVE a child at the same address had suffered a “critical injury.”

The girl’s age has not been revealed.

LMPD 3rd Division officers and the Homicide Unit are handling the case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

