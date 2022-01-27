Good Samaritan helps reunite woman with lost wedding ring

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A stranger decided to do the right thing and reunite a Midlothian woman with her lost wedding ring.

Jamie Fodrey got a $5,000 ring from her husband for their 10th anniversary, but she lost it a few days later.

She called the tanning salon where she just was with no luck, so she posted her plea for help in a Facebook group.

Luckily enough, a woman ended up finding the ring at the salon and posted it in a different Facebook group.

Commenters put the two together, and the pair finally connected Wednesday night.

”I really wasn’t expecting somebody to walk out with it with the intention to get it back to the owner. I thought the worst,” said Jamie Fodrey. “She is a super amazing person. It was a lot more to it than simply doing the right thing to get the ring back to the owner. She has a lot of blessings than that to offer.”

Megan Hubbard, the woman who found the ring, re-boxed it before giving it back to Jamie.

She added a few stone crystals and a ‘What Would Jesus Do’ wristband inside.

Unbelievably grateful, Jamie gave Megan a handwritten thank you note and a $100 bill for her honesty.

Jamie Fodrey receiving her ring back from Megan Hubbard

