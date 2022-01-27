Indiana issues Statewide Silver Alert for missing 15-year-old from Corydon

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old from Harrison County last seen on Friday night.

Cheyenne Alcorn, from Corydon, is listed as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said Cheyenne was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, white shirt and black and white jogging shorts.

Police said Cheyenne is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with any information on Cheyenne’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 738-3911.

