IU bounces back with 74-57 win over Penn State

(WAVE) - Indiana rebounded from it’s first home loss of the season to beat Penn State 74-57 on Wednesday night in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Xavier Johnson led the way with 19 points and 6 assists. Race Thompson had a season high 18 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis chipped in 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks.

It has been an up and down week for the Hoosiers. Last Thursday, they snapped a nine game losing streak to archrival Purdue, beating the then #4 Boilermakers 68-65. Then on Sunday, Michigan came to Bloomington and blew out the Hoosiers 80-62.

Mike Woodson had their attention early on Wednesday night. A Miller Kopp steal led to a Johnson drive for a 12-0 IU lead.

They led 46-17 at the half.

Indiana improves to 15-5, 6-4 in the Big Ten. Penn State drops to 8-9, 3-6.

The Hoosiers are back on the road Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Maryland (11-9, 3-6).

