Kentucky middle school student charged after allegedly selling nude pictures of juveniles

LaRue County High School
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A LaRue County middle school student has been charged after police said they sold nude selfies of other children within the community.

According to a post from Hodgenville Police, officers started their investigation on Monday interviewing multiple students at LaRue County Middle School and LaRue County High School.

Police said the suspect was identified as a middle school student and multiple charges will be filed including distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

“HPD will not tolerate this type of behavior and will charge anyone found to be selling children’s nude photos regardless of age,” Hodgenville Police said in a post. “Please talk to your children about the dangers sending nudes across the internet and about the fact of taking them at all.”

Officials said they are working with the school system to create a presentation for students and parents, educating them on the seriousness of sending and owning illegal pictures.

