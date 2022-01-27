Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

LMPD officer injured after being stuck by motorcyclist near Bowman Field

An officer was out on a domestic trouble run in the 3000 block of Bon Air Avenue, close to...
An officer was out on a domestic trouble run in the 3000 block of Bon Air Avenue, close to Bowman Field, when a male motorcyclist hit the officer and fled the scene.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police officer was injured after being struck by a motorcycle while on duty on Thursday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., an officer was out on a domestic trouble run in the 3000 block of Bon Air Avenue, close to Bowman Field, when a male motorcyclist hit the officer and fled the scene, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Officers began chasing the suspect before he crashed his motorcycle at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Pee Wee Reese Road.

Mitchell said the officer struck was sent to the hospital for a minor knee injury.

The suspect was placed into custody and charges are pending.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend
Chris Mack scratches head after Cards suffer third straight loss
Chris Mack leaves UofL basketball after four seasons
According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Family: Toddler ‘went without oxygen for 20 minutes’ at Louisville childcare center; death investigation underway
Around 1 p.m. this afternoon, a pursuit began on the intersection of Preston Street and Liberty...
Police arrest carjacking suspects after pursuit on I-64
Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday...
Teacher fired by JCPS for fighting Moore HS student running for office

Latest News

Officers were sent to PRP High School around 1 p.m. on Thursday after reports that someone had...
PRP High School increases security after car pulls into parking lot with gun
A child's death is being investigated as a homicide on Brooklawn Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Girl’s death in Pleasure Ridge Park under investigation
If passed, a new ordinance would make it illegal for people to fire their guns in Louisville at...
‘We’re killing our future’: Ordinance could lead to shooting ban in Louisville
Plan Your Derby City Weekend
Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow returns after COVID hiatus