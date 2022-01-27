LMPD officer injured after being stuck by motorcyclist near Bowman Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police officer was injured after being struck by a motorcycle while on duty on Thursday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., an officer was out on a domestic trouble run in the 3000 block of Bon Air Avenue, close to Bowman Field, when a male motorcyclist hit the officer and fled the scene, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Officers began chasing the suspect before he crashed his motorcycle at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Pee Wee Reese Road.

Mitchell said the officer struck was sent to the hospital for a minor knee injury.

The suspect was placed into custody and charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.