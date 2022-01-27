Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow returns after COVID hiatus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Boat, RV, and Sportshow is back after a two-year hiatus.

The only thing that has stopped the show in the last 60 years was a global pandemic. 2021 was a rough ride, but this year promises to be smooth sailing, and exhibitors are glad to be back.

“We’ve been doing this since 1997 when I got out of the NAVY,” Mike Brown of Nick’s Boat Dock said. “It is about promoting a lifestyle.”

Brown said last year was difficult for a number of reasons, and that while supply dropped significantly, demand greatly increased. Boats couldn’t be manufactured at a fast enough rate, and boating accessories were scarce, but things are looking up.

The boats on display, some of which cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, are already selling quickly.

While the pandemic increased demand for RVs, it also limited the amount of people who could afford one. Buyers, however, have not been troubled by the high prices, according to Eric Moreno of Campers Inn of Louisville.

“They range in different prices for different caliber coaches,” Moreno said. “Entry level class C’s will be near $80-90,000. For entry level class A motor homes, just a little over that, and then you can get up here to about $500-600,000.”

The Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow runs through Jan. 30 and is sponsored by Progressive® Insurance.

