Mike Linnig’s Restaurant reopens for 98th season

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - A long-running Louisville restaurant will be reopening for its 98th season in time for lunch on Thursday.

MIke Linnig’s Restaurant, located on 9308 Cane Run Road, will open again on Jan. 27 at 11:00 a.m.

Operating since 1925, the seafood restaurant located near the Ohio River runs on a seasonal schedule and opens each year in mid-January.

This year’s opening was delayed as a precaution to the recent COVID surge to keep employees and customers safe, the restaurant announced on Jan. 13.

Mike Linnig’s is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit Mike Linnig’s website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

