‘Porch pirate’ bill clears Ky. senate committee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky legislative committee approved a bill stiffening the penalties for package theft.

Right now in Kentucky, only stolen mail that was delivered by the United States Postal Service is considered a felony.

The bill would make stealing packages delivered by UPS, FedEx or Amazon a felony, becoming the same as the penalty for packages delivered by USPS.

State Senator David Yates said package theft is a top concern from his constituents. He said the current law wasn’t written with this type of theft in mind.

The mail theft law passed in 1982, and the number of packages delivered to homes has exploded since then with the creation of e-commerce.

Yates said there are now theft rings that target these types of deliveries. Groups will patrol neighborhoods, grab packages, and then sell what they can.

The bill was approved by the Senate’s Judiciary Committee on a 10 to 0 vote.

Senators said putting package theft on the same level as mail theft made sense as a way to hold package thieves accountable.

“Crime has gotten so rampant where organized gangs are robbing trains, we thought we left that behind in the 19th century,” State Sen. Phillip Wheeler (R-Pikeville) said. “We’re seeing that once again especially in our metropolitan areas.”

Wheeler was talking about thieves targeting freight trains in the Los Angeles area. LMPD said they’re not aware of that kind of theft occurring at Louisville rail yards.

Postal Service mail theft data provided to NBC News showed a 600 percent increase in mail theft reports nationwide between 2017 and 2020.

The package theft bill now heads to the Senate, where it must be read three times before going on to the House.

Yates said law enforcement and Teamsters support the bill.

