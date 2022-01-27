PRP High School increases security after car pulls into parking lot with gun

Support Local Businesses
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police were called to a Jefferson County Public Schools high school on Thursday afternoon after a car drives onto the property with a gun.

Officers were sent to PRP High School on Greenwood Road around 1 p.m. on Thursday after reports that someone had showed a gun outside of the school.

JCPS spokesman Mark Hebert confirmed a car had pulled into the parking lot of the high school and one of the passengers stepped out of the car with a gun.

Hebert said the passengers were not students from the school.

The high school immediately increased security and called LMPD to assist. Hebert said no one had entered the school building and the car left the area.

LMPD is handling the investigation.

Just a day before Thursday’s incident, JCPS reported that a weapon had been confiscated from a student at the high school around 11 a.m.

That incident marked the fourth gun found on campus at PRP High School and 15 guns found on JCPS students since the start of the school year.

