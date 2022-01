Scattered flurries/snow showers today into tonight and again for Friday PM. A dusting to very isolated cases of 1″ possible. Just be aware slick spots are possible overnight and Friday.

SNOW BOARD:

Tonight-Friday: Scattered snow showers.

Feb 3-4: Setup to watch with rain to some wintry weather still possible.

