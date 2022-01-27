Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Starbucks enters energy drink arena with new options to get you going

The 12 oz. cans come in Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.
The 12 oz. cans come in Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.(Starbucks)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starbucks is stepping up its caffeine game. The company is entering the energy drink category for the first time with Starbucks BAYA Energy.

Starbucks says the energy drinks are crafted from caffeine naturally found in coffee fruit to give a boost of “feel-good energy.”

The 12 oz. cans come in Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.

“Over the years, we’ve continued to identify new and exciting ways to expand our ready-to-drink portfolio and saw an opportunity to complement our existing coffee beverage lineup with Starbucks BAYA Energy, the brand’s first beverage to launch in the energy category,” said Chanda Beppu, vice president, Channel Development Americas at Starbucks.

Starbucks BAYA Energy are available online and in grocery stores this week. They will be available at Starbucks locations starting March 1.

They have 90 calories and 160 mg of caffeine.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Mack scratches head after Cards suffer third straight loss
Chris Mack leaves UofL basketball after four seasons
Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend
Around 1 p.m. this afternoon, a pursuit began on the intersection of Preston Street and Liberty...
Police arrest carjacking suspects after pursuit on I-64
Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday...
Teacher fired by JCPS for fighting Moore HS student running for office
A Nelson County sheriff's investigation found a man shot after an argument between family...
Nelson County man shot during family dispute, investigation shows

Latest News

Pizza Hut adds a spicy pizza to its menu for a limited time.
Pizza Hut adds ‘Spicy Lover’s Pizza’ to its menu
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis
In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
Tennessee school board bans Pulitzer-winning Holocaust book ‘Maus’
A bald eagle surprises a Pennsylvania family by crashing into their home. (Source: WFMZ via CNN...
Bald eagle crashes into house’s front window