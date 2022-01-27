UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl from Corydon found safe
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old girl last seen on Friday in Harrison County has been found safe.
A Statewide Silver Alert had been issued for Cheyenne Alcorn, from Corydon, by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night.
The sheriff’s office provided an update stating Cheyenne had been located safely and the alert was canceled.
