‘We’re killing our future’: Ordinance could lead to shooting ban in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new ordinance may lead to accountability and responsibility for people who fire guns recklessly in Louisville.

An ordinance was proposed by Metro Councilmembers Pat Mulvihill (D-10), Bill Hollander (D-9) and Nicole George (D-21) to make it illegal for people to fire their guns in Louisville at any time unless for defense, at a gun range, hunting, or if they are a police officer with cause. The idea of the ordinance is not that it will solve Louisville’s gun violence crisis. Instead, it is hoped that it will serve as another tool for officers to enable police to conduct investigations whenever a gun is fired, including at the sky.

The ordinance does not violate second amendment rights, and if it is passed and approved, celebratory shots on New Year’s Eve and July 4th could result in up to a year in prison and a fine.

Dispatchers receive calls about people shooting in crowded urban areas on a daily basis, but police officers cannot do anything after shots are fired if there is no target, body, or damage found. According to Louisville Metro Police Department Lt. Col. Josh Judah, there were 5,756 calls of shots fired made in 2021, and 325 between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day alone.

“We don’t have any enforcement tool for that,” Judah said, “because right now that is not illegal.”

Krista Gwynn believes that if a shooting ordinance had existed years ago, it would have made a difference in the lives of her children.

“People shooting randomly behind their backyard or in the park — these bullets come down eventually,” Gywnn said.

Her son, Christian, was killed in December 2019, and her daughter, Victoria, was shot and wounded in Ballard Park during a drive-by.

“My daughter’s 13 and she’s scared to go outside,” Gwynn said. “Enough is enough. We’re killing our future.”

Judah said too many people like Gwynn’s family are in unsafe living conditions because of guns.

“We hear you, and we are trying to do more for you,” Judah said.

