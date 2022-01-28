Support Local Businesses
3rd suspect in 2019 murder of Louisville teen arrested

A grand jury believes Fatimah Alabusalim, 21, and two other suspects robbed Damani Dulaney...
A grand jury believes Fatimah Alabusalim, 21, and two other suspects robbed Damani Dulaney before killing him in January 2019, according to the formal indictment.(Taylor County Detention Center)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman accused of murdering a 19-year-old in Louisville has been indicted by a Jefferson County Circuit Court grand jury more than three years later.

Fatimah Alabusalim, 21, is charged with murder and robbery with two other men, Rayshawn Tucker, 22, and Isaiah Brown, 24. Both men were arrested in 2019, months after Damani Dulaney, 19, was found shot to death in a car in Riverside Gardens Park in west Louisville on Jan. 7, 2019.

PREVIOUS STORIES

A grand jury believes the three suspects robbed Dulaney before killing him, according to the formal indictment.

Alabusalim was arrested in Campbellsville and is being held at the Taylor County Detention Center.

Tucker, Brown, and Alabusalim are scheduled to appear in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Jan. 31.

