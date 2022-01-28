Support Local Businesses
9-month-old dies at Lyndon day care; LMPD Homicide Unit investigating

A child was found unresponsive at a daycare in Louisville on Jan. 28, according to MetroSafe.
By Shellie Sylvestri and Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating after a child died at a day care in Lyndon on Friday afternoon.

Graymoor-Devondale Police were called to the in-home day care on the 500 block of Fountain Avenue around 12:30 p.m., according to MetroSafe. LMPD was also called in for assistance.

When LMPD officers arrived, they found a 9-month old who was not breathing and was unresponsive, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Officers later confirmed the child had died. No other details were provided.

Police said investigation is ongoing.

