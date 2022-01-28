ALERT DAY FORECAST: Bursts of snow and cold temperatures

ALERT DAYS

TODAY (1/28/22)

NEXT THURSDAY (2/3/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Snow causes travel concerns this evening

Single digit lows for some overnight

Warmer weather late in the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flurries come to an end in the early evening as bitter cold air settles into the region. Overnight lows will dip down into the low teens, with many spots in the single digits. Some places could bottom out near zero.

Frigid temperatures continue through Saturday with highs struggling to reach the low 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Few clouds Saturday night as lows dip into the upper teens and low 20s. Winds shift from out of the southwest, meaning warming temperatures and increasing clouds. Highs will climb into the low to middle 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

We’ll begin a warm-up Sunday with highs back in the 40s that will take us closer to 60 later in the week.

Wednesday is Groundhog Day with a decent rain chance. A few thunderstorms are even possible Thursday as a cold front takes our temperatures from near 60 into the 20s. This could transition rain to snow.

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.