ALERT DAY FORECAST: Watch for slick spots due to snow showers

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: This afternoon through 10pm this evening; areas along I-65 in Kentucky and Indiana, including Louisville

SLICK ROADS: Use caution this morning and again this afternoon/evening

VERY COLD: Temperatures drop back into the single digits/low teens tonight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is a WAVE Weather Alert Day. More snow showers expected for the afternoon commute that could lead to addition slicks spots and low visibility. Use caution traveling.

Flurries come to an end in the early evening as bitter cold air settles into the region. Overnight lows will dip down into the low teens, with many spots in the single digits. Some places could bottom out near zero.

Frigid temperatures continue through Saturday with highs struggling to reach the low 30s under partly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F.

Next week still looks active with warmer weather and rain initially, but Arctic cold will push into the system around next Thursday that could cause some travel impacts. While details are still being worked out, we have flagged next Thursday as a WAVE Weather Alert Day to bring more awareness to its potential and we’ll see how this trends.

