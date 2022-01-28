Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

ALERT DAY FORECAST: Watch for slick spots due to snow showers

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: This afternoon through 10pm this evening; areas along I-65 in Kentucky and Indiana, including Louisville
  • SLICK ROADS: Use caution this morning and again this afternoon/evening
  • VERY COLD: Temperatures drop back into the single digits/low teens tonight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is a WAVE Weather Alert Day. More snow showers expected for the afternoon commute that could lead to addition slicks spots and low visibility. Use caution traveling.

Flurries come to an end in the early evening as bitter cold air settles into the region. Overnight lows will dip down into the low teens, with many spots in the single digits. Some places could bottom out near zero.

Frigid temperatures continue through Saturday with highs struggling to reach the low 30s under partly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F.

Next week still looks active with warmer weather and rain initially, but Arctic cold will push into the system around next Thursday that could cause some travel impacts. While details are still being worked out, we have flagged next Thursday as a WAVE Weather Alert Day to bring more awareness to its potential and we’ll see how this trends.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/28 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/28 4AM Update

Most Read

According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Family: Toddler ‘went without oxygen for 20 minutes’ at Louisville childcare center; death investigation underway
A child's death is being investigated as a homicide on Brooklawn Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Girl’s death in Pleasure Ridge Park under investigation
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend
An officer was out on a domestic trouble run in the 3000 block of Bon Air Avenue, close to...
LMPD officer injured after being stuck by motorcyclist near Bowman Field

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/28 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/28 4AM Update
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/27
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/26
Senator Mitch McConnell toured the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center at the Kentucky...
McConnell: ‘Don’t give up hope’ on tornado recovery