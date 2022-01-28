Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Beshear reports over 15K cases, positivity rate down

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 15,822 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 1,140,887 cases. As of Friday, 2,453 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 446 are in the ICU, and 254 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 30.50% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 3,780 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 34 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 12,890.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Family: Toddler ‘went without oxygen for 20 minutes’ at Louisville childcare center; death investigation underway
A child's death is being investigated as a homicide on Brooklawn Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Girl’s death in Pleasure Ridge Park under investigation
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend

Latest News

Concrete structures were installed at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after a...
Concrete structures installed in front of LMDC following lobby crash
TARC to hire more than 70 new employees by July
TARC to hire more than 70 new employees by July
The Kentucky School Safety and Resiliency Act, passed in March 2019, requires school districts...
JCPS safety officer plan doesn’t follow state law, state representative says
10th NuLu Festival attracts vibrant crowd to East Market District
‘Connectivity’ and ‘affordability’: Two driving forces for Butchertown, Phoenix Hill and Nulu’s future