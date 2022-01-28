Beshear reports over 15K cases, positivity rate down
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 15,822 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 1,140,887 cases. As of Friday, 2,453 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 446 are in the ICU, and 254 are on ventilators.
The governor said the state is seeing a 30.50% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 3,780 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 34 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 12,890.
