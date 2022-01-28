Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Business is booming on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail

As far as the history and heritage go, visitors want to see a bourbon celebrity, Four Roses...
As far as the history and heritage go, visitors want to see a bourbon celebrity, Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott. “He’s one of the guys in the bourbon world that is the John Calipari of the basketball world.”(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Call it a bourbon boom! The world-famous Kentucky Bourbon Trail is announcing a 160% increase in total bourbon distillery visits since 2020.

The total number of visitors to the 41 bourbon distilleries on the trail: 1.5 million. This good news is slightly below pre-pandemic numbers, but it has distillers in good spirits.

It doesn’t matter if it’s cold, snowing or even if the omicron variant is raging, by the looks of things, it’s never a bad time to be on the Bourbon Trail.

With the obstacles of inclement weather and COVID-19, why are people from all over the country still visiting and seeking an experience with Kentucky bourbon?

“They want to get back to pre-pandemic, pre-March 2020. People want to get back to pre-that, said Four Roses distillery visitor Scott Beegle. “That’s why you are seeing this uptick.”

As far as the history and heritage go, visitors want to see a bourbon celebrity, Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott.

“He’s one of the guys in the bourbon world that is the John Calipari of the basketball world,” said Beegle.

Kelli Wright, a guest experience manager for Four Roses, says keeping visitors safe and comfortable is key.

“We took extra protocols and I think guests were eager to return to something that was completely Kentucky,” said Wright.

Can the Bourbon Trail handle more visitors on its path?

Adam Johnson, the Senior Director of Kentucky Bourbon Trail Experiences believes so.

“If we can get staffing up a little bit, get some more tour slots, the demand is there,” said Johnson.

If you’d like to book a tour on the Bourbon Trail, you’re encouraged to act early, slots are filling up.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Family: Toddler ‘went without oxygen for 20 minutes’ at Louisville childcare center; death investigation underway
A child's death is being investigated as a homicide on Brooklawn Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Girl’s death in Pleasure Ridge Park under investigation
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend

Latest News

WAVE News - Friday evening, January 28, 2022
WAVE News - Friday evening, January 28, 2022
On Thursday, yet another incident at the school brought the list of gun incidents up to 17 for...
PRP parent’s patience runs thin after fifth gun incident at high school
A woman in Georgia says Robbie Ashcraft gave her a dissolved business form.
Unlicensed plumber pleads not guilty; more complaints filed
The draft plan collects maps, studies and ideas, and creates a proposed road map for the next...
‘Connectivity’ and ‘affordability’: Two driving forces for Butchertown, Phoenix Hill and Nulu’s future
The Kentucky School Safety and Resiliency Act, passed in March 2019, requires school districts...
JCPS safety officer plan doesn’t follow state law, state representative says