Child found unresponsive at Lyndon daycare; LMPD Homicide Unit investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating after a child was found unresponsive at a daycare in Lyndon on Friday afternoon.

The in-home daycare is on Fountain Avenue, according to MetroSafe.

Graymoor-Devondale Police were called to the daycare around 12:30 p.m., according to MetroSafe. An hour later, LMPD was called in to help.

This story will be updated with any new information that becomes available.

