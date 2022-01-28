Concrete structures installed in front of LMDC following lobby crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Concrete structures were installed at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after a man crashed his truck into the front lobby in July 2021.

LMDC officers are stationed in the front lobby, and the City of Louisville installed the structures to keep them, as well as employees and visitors, safe.

“Facilities Management and Public Works Departments evaluated the impact of that July crash and installed bollards to protect Metro Corrections employees, the members of the public who use the front lobby, and the residents of LMDC from harm that could occur from a future attempt,” Steve Durham, the assistant director at LMDC, told WAVE.

Michael Perez, 41, of Louisville, was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and criminal mischief following the 2021 crash at LMDC. According to the arrest report, he told an LMDC officer that he crashed into the building on purpose and that he disliked law enforcement officers.

