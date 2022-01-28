Support Local Businesses
‘Connectivity’ and ‘affordability’: Two driving forces for Butchertown, Phoenix Hill and Nulu’s future

By David Mattingly
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - BPN stands for Butchertown, Phoenix Hill and Nulu.

It’s also the name of a draft plan to turn those neighborhoods into “one of the most livable parts of the city,” according to the Louisville Metro Advanced Planning and Sustainability.

The draft, a collection of maps, studies and ideas, create a proposed road map for the next ten years of development. It is a broad look into the future of Butchertown, Phoenix Hill and Nulu that is slowly coming into focus.

“We’re hoping that because we have a plan in place,” Kevin Dohn of the Butchertown Neighborhood Association said, “It’s going to help us control our growth in a way that looks like it was purposeful.”

Signs of rapid change are already everywhere. The draft plan addresses expected development around the Lynn Family Stadium.

Its ideas include enhancing neighborhoods and connecting the people who live and work there by making it easier to drive, bike and walk around.

“I think it will be easier to get around,” Butchertown business owner and developer Andy Blieden said. “I think it will be much more walkable. I think it will be a cohesive, well thought out neighborhood.”

Among popular goals is connecting the neighborhoods seamlessly to Waterfront Park, and developing Beargrass Creek into a linear park.

“It runs through the heart of the neighborhood and it could be something that could be really cool,” Blieden said. “Not unlike the Riverwalk in San Antonio or some of the amenities that Nashville has.”

The Louisville Metro Planning Committee discussed the plan Friday without taking action. City planners were asked to take the next couple of months to get more neighborhood input.

Weighing heavily on the plan will be the need for equity and affordability, so that these neighborhoods of the future will be accessible to families of all levels of income.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
