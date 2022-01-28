Engstler, Cochran lead #5 Cards over Florida State 75-62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emily Engstler does it all for the Cards. The Syracuse transfer had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots as #5 UofL beat Florida State 75-62 on Thursday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

Olivia Cochran added 17 points, including her first three-pointer of the season, and just the second triple of her career.

The Cards built a 36-25 lead, closing the second quarter on a 15-6 run.

The Seminoles (9-9, 3-5 ACC) closed to within 40-38 early in the third quarter, but two Cochran free throws and an Ahlana Smith three-pointer gave the Cards some cushion. Cochran’s three-pointer, just her second attempt of the season, made it 50-43.

Mykasa Robinson did what she does, providing a spark off the Cards bench. Her three-point play at the end of the third quarter made it 57-48.

The Cards had nine blocks. Liz Dixon blocked four to go with Engstler’s five.

Robinson, known as a defensive stopper, has been impressed with Engstler’s impact on that end of the floor. “In the running for defensive player of the year, I mean she’s just so much value to the team that we’ve missed and that we’ve needed and like she said, we need her to get to a Final Four and to win a National Championship,” Robinson said.

Robinson finished with 9 points, four assists and four steals.

The Cards improve to 17-2, 7-1 in the ACC and will now play four more games over the next nine days. They host Duke (13-5, 4-4) on Sunday at 3 p.m. Next week brings road trips to Miami (11-7, 4-4) on Tuesday, Clemson (7-13, 1-8) on Thursday and Syracuse (8-10, 1-7) on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.