Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Engstler, Cochran lead #5 Cards over Florida State 75-62

UofL women
UofL women(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emily Engstler does it all for the Cards. The Syracuse transfer had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots as #5 UofL beat Florida State 75-62 on Thursday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

Olivia Cochran added 17 points, including her first three-pointer of the season, and just the second triple of her career.

The Cards built a 36-25 lead, closing the second quarter on a 15-6 run.

The Seminoles (9-9, 3-5 ACC) closed to within 40-38 early in the third quarter, but two Cochran free throws and an Ahlana Smith three-pointer gave the Cards some cushion. Cochran’s three-pointer, just her second attempt of the season, made it 50-43.

Mykasa Robinson did what she does, providing a spark off the Cards bench. Her three-point play at the end of the third quarter made it 57-48.

The Cards had nine blocks. Liz Dixon blocked four to go with Engstler’s five.

Robinson, known as a defensive stopper, has been impressed with Engstler’s impact on that end of the floor. “In the running for defensive player of the year, I mean she’s just so much value to the team that we’ve missed and that we’ve needed and like she said, we need her to get to a Final Four and to win a National Championship,” Robinson said.

Robinson finished with 9 points, four assists and four steals.

The Cards improve to 17-2, 7-1 in the ACC and will now play four more games over the next nine days. They host Duke (13-5, 4-4) on Sunday at 3 p.m. Next week brings road trips to Miami (11-7, 4-4) on Tuesday, Clemson (7-13, 1-8) on Thursday and Syracuse (8-10, 1-7) on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend
Chris Mack scratches head after Cards suffer third straight loss
Chris Mack leaves UofL basketball after four seasons
According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Family: Toddler ‘went without oxygen for 20 minutes’ at Louisville childcare center; death investigation underway
A child's death is being investigated as a homicide on Brooklawn Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Girl’s death in Pleasure Ridge Park under investigation
Around 1 p.m. this afternoon, a pursuit began on the intersection of Preston Street and Liberty...
Police arrest carjacking suspects after pursuit on I-64

Latest News

Bellarmine takes on Stetson in ASUN Tournament
Fleming, Betz fuel 72-47 Bellarmine win at Stetson
RAW VIDEO: Kent Taylor goes one-on-one with UofL Coach Chris Mack
Fans sign off on Mack and UofL’s mutual departure
BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 23, 2021 - guard Xavier Johnson #0 of the Indiana Hoosiers during...
IU bounces back with 74-57 win over Penn State
Mack confirmed the departure with WAVE Sports on Wednesday afternoon ahead of a meeting with...
Chris Mack leaves UofL basketball after four seasons