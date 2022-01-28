FORECAST: Frigid temperatures and icy roads this AM

ALERT DAYS

NEXT THURSDAY (2/3/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Coldest morning so far this season

Icy patches across side roads and untreated roads

Warm and active weather into the new work week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures to start today will be right around the low teens and even the single digits for some! Sunshine won’t do much to help us warm up, temperatures will struggle to reach the low 30s. Few clouds overnight as lows dip into the upper teens and low 20s. Winds shift from out of the SW tomorrow, meaning warming temperatures and increasing clouds. Highs will climb into the low to middle 40s. Partly cloudy skies. Low 25F.

Next week’s system will be one to watch, which is why we’ve already flagged Thursday as an Alert Day. What will start off as an all rain event beginning around Tuesday, will continue to bring downpours through Wednesday before eventually bringing the chance of a rain to snow event. There’s still a lot to be determined as far as totals, timing, and location so stay tuned for more updates.

