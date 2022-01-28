Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear gives keys to temporary housing to displaced families, attends groundbreaking in Graves Co.

Governor Andy Beshear was in Mayfield at 2 p.m. to hand over the keys to 10 temporary travel...
Governor Andy Beshear was in Mayfield at 2 p.m. to hand over the keys to 10 temporary travel trailers to families left homeless after the December 10 tornado.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear made several stops in western Kentucky on Friday, January 28.

Beshear is taking part in a groundbreaking ceremony at a now-empty lot where a home will be rebuilt in Mayfield. Local leaders and elected officials joined the governor for the Homes and Hope for Kentucky event.

Just before that, at 2 p.m., he was in Mayfield to hand over the keys to 10 temporary travel trailers to families left homeless after the December 10 tornado.

Governor Andy Beshear meets with families before they’re handed the keys to their new medium term housing here in Mayfield. I’ll have more coming up at 6 on KFVS-TV

Posted by Colin Baillie KFVS on Friday, January 28, 2022

In Mayfield, he handed over the keys to Ashley Parnell and her 5-year-old son, Bentley.

“I am so grateful that my son and I will have the opportunity to get back to a normal routine and not spend so much time driving for his school commute,” said Parnell. “Thank you to Victory Through Faith in Paducah, which has let us stay at their facility since the tornado hit and have taken great care of us. But we are ready to be back in our hometown of Mayfield. I praise God and thank the governor and his team for working aggressively on finding us shelter and staying true to their word. I can’t say thank you enough.”

Earlier on Friday, the governor stopped at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Campground in Dawson Springs where he handed over more keys to temporary travel trailers.

The trailers are part of the state’s medium-term housing plan to help provide shelter to families working to recover and rebuild.

Kentucky lawmakers in both the House and Senate passed a measure, House Bill 5, to make funding available for the trailers.

In all, Beshear said the state has acquired around 200 camper trailers as a “medium-term” solution to help families who’ve lost their homes.

Ten travel trailers are located at the Mayfield Mobile Home Community and 10 at the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park campground, with 180 more on the way.

“What a hopeful day. Seeing these families move in is truly special,” said Governor Beshear. “The road to full recovery will be long, but today we’re helping families start a new chapter with more space, privacy and comfort. These brand-new travel trailers are the next step as these folks continue to rebuild their lives, allowing many of them to move back to where their kids are in school and where they have even more support from their neighbors.”

To be eligible for the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, families must first register with FEMA before the disaster assistance deadline of Feb. 11. To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Governor Beshear also stopped in Paducah on Friday, where he announced funding for water and sewer projects in Lyon, Marshall and McCracken Counties. The projects are part of the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Family: Toddler ‘went without oxygen for 20 minutes’ at Louisville childcare center; death investigation underway
A child's death is being investigated as a homicide on Brooklawn Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Girl’s death in Pleasure Ridge Park under investigation
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend

Latest News

Concrete structures were installed at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after a...
Concrete structures installed in front of LMDC following lobby crash
TARC to hire more than 70 new employees by July
TARC to hire more than 70 new employees by July
The Kentucky School Safety and Resiliency Act, passed in March 2019, requires school districts...
JCPS safety officer plan doesn’t follow state law, state representative says
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports over 15K cases, positivity rate down
10th NuLu Festival attracts vibrant crowd to East Market District
‘Connectivity’ and ‘affordability’: Two driving forces for Butchertown, Phoenix Hill and Nulu’s future