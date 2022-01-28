Gov. Beshear gives keys to temporary housing to displaced families, attends groundbreaking in Graves Co.

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear made several stops in western Kentucky on Friday, January 28.

Beshear is taking part in a groundbreaking ceremony at a now-empty lot where a home will be rebuilt in Mayfield. Local leaders and elected officials joined the governor for the Homes and Hope for Kentucky event.

Just before that, at 2 p.m., he was in Mayfield to hand over the keys to 10 temporary travel trailers to families left homeless after the December 10 tornado.

Governor Andy Beshear meets with families before they’re handed the keys to their new medium term housing here in Mayfield. I’ll have more coming up at 6 on KFVS-TV Posted by Colin Baillie KFVS on Friday, January 28, 2022

In Mayfield, he handed over the keys to Ashley Parnell and her 5-year-old son, Bentley.

“I am so grateful that my son and I will have the opportunity to get back to a normal routine and not spend so much time driving for his school commute,” said Parnell. “Thank you to Victory Through Faith in Paducah, which has let us stay at their facility since the tornado hit and have taken great care of us. But we are ready to be back in our hometown of Mayfield. I praise God and thank the governor and his team for working aggressively on finding us shelter and staying true to their word. I can’t say thank you enough.”

Earlier on Friday, the governor stopped at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Campground in Dawson Springs where he handed over more keys to temporary travel trailers.

The trailers are part of the state’s medium-term housing plan to help provide shelter to families working to recover and rebuild.

Kentucky lawmakers in both the House and Senate passed a measure, House Bill 5, to make funding available for the trailers.

In all, Beshear said the state has acquired around 200 camper trailers as a “medium-term” solution to help families who’ve lost their homes.

Ten travel trailers are located at the Mayfield Mobile Home Community and 10 at the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park campground, with 180 more on the way.

“What a hopeful day. Seeing these families move in is truly special,” said Governor Beshear. “The road to full recovery will be long, but today we’re helping families start a new chapter with more space, privacy and comfort. These brand-new travel trailers are the next step as these folks continue to rebuild their lives, allowing many of them to move back to where their kids are in school and where they have even more support from their neighbors.”

To be eligible for the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, families must first register with FEMA before the disaster assistance deadline of Feb. 11. To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Governor Beshear also stopped in Paducah on Friday, where he announced funding for water and sewer projects in Lyon, Marshall and McCracken Counties. The projects are part of the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.