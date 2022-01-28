Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

JCPS safety officer plan doesn’t follow state law, state representative says

The Kentucky School Safety and Resiliency Act, passed in March 2019, requires school districts...
The Kentucky School Safety and Resiliency Act, passed in March 2019, requires school districts to have at least one SRO assigned to each individual school unless funding or personnel wouldn’t allow it.(Pixabay)
By Tori Gessner
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County School Board approved a plan Thursday night that will put armed, sworn law enforcement officers back on JCPS campus, but some say it’s not good enough.

JCPS will hire 30 school safety officers, or SSOs, to patrol several schools outside in a geographical area and respond to schools as needed. The plan will cost the district $6 million per year.

However, retired Iroquois High School teacher Mike Beard told WAVE News the plan is inadequate.

“I don’t understand what the difference is between having 30 officers driving around the whole county at different times responding to different things,” Beard said. “That almost just seems like we’d be better served by calling the police for those runs to the building.”

When Beard was teaching, there were SROs patrolling JCPS halls. He said aside from keeping students safe, one of the most important roles of an SRO is interacting with students, which will likely not happen under the JCPS SSO plan.

“It’s also important to build relationships with those students that may not have good relationships, or maybe never had a relationship at all with a police officer other than maybe a bad incident,” Beard said.

Rep. Kevin Bratcher (R-District 29) went further to say JCPS’s plan doesn’t follow Kentucky law. The Kentucky School Safety and Resiliency Act, passed in March 2019, requires school districts to have at least one SRO assigned to each individual school unless funding or personnel wouldn’t allow it. 57% of Kentucky school districts do not have assigned SROs, according to a survey by the Office of the State School Security Marshal.

“It’s a great first step, and I commend (JCPS) for what they’re doing,” Bratcher said. “It’s still not state law though.”

Bratcher told WAVE he would prefer the SSOs to patrol inside the schools rather than entering the building only when there is an emergency.

“We need somebody there that’s a part of the system, a part of the staff, and that was the whole intent of the Safety Act is to embed safety into the system, so if something, God forbid happens it can be squashed immediately,” Bratcher said.

Next week, Bratcher plans to introduce additional substitute language to the law which would require school districts to make steps toward assigning an SRO to each individual school if lack of funding and personnel were issues.

“Security is a big part of our life, unfortunately,” Bratcher said. “I wish it wasn’t so but it is, and the bigger the system, the more security you need.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Family: Toddler ‘went without oxygen for 20 minutes’ at Louisville childcare center; death investigation underway
A child's death is being investigated as a homicide on Brooklawn Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Girl’s death in Pleasure Ridge Park under investigation
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend

Latest News

Concrete structures were installed at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after a...
Concrete structures installed in front of LMDC following lobby crash
As far as the history and heritage go, visitors want to see a bourbon celebrity, Four Roses...
Business is booming on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail
TARC to hire more than 70 new employees by July
TARC to hire more than 70 new employees by July
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports over 15K cases, positivity rate down