JCPS schools closing early due to snow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public Schools students will be dismissed early on Jan. 28 due to snow.

Mark Hebert, a JCPS spokesperson, released the following information:

Middle and high School students will be released at 11:45 a.m.

Elementary and early childhood students will be released at 1:15 p.m. Buses will run for elementary, middle and high school students.

There will be no after school extracurricular activities.

