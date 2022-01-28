JCPS schools closing early due to snow
Jan. 28, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public Schools students will be dismissed early on Jan. 28 due to snow.
Mark Hebert, a JCPS spokesperson, released the following information:
- Middle and high School students will be released at 11:45 a.m.
- Elementary and early childhood students will be released at 1:15 p.m.
- Buses will run for elementary, middle and high school students.
- There will be no after school extracurricular activities.
