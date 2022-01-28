Support Local Businesses
JCPS schools closing early due to snow

JCPS students will be dismissed early on Jan. 28 due to snow.
JCPS students will be dismissed early on Jan. 28 due to snow.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public Schools students will be dismissed early on Jan. 28 due to snow.

Mark Hebert, a JCPS spokesperson, released the following information:

  • Middle and high School students will be released at 11:45 a.m.
  • Elementary and early childhood students will be released at 1:15 p.m.
    • Buses will run for elementary, middle and high school students.
  • There will be no after school extracurricular activities.

For a full list of WAVE Country closures and delays, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

