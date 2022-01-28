KHS, PG&J’s Dog Bar celebrate Ethan’s 1-year rescue anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been one year since a lovable rescue dog with an amazing recovery story first appeared outside of the Kentucky Humane Society’s parking lot.

Now in much better spirits, Ethan the dog, along with the Kentucky Humane Society and PG&J’s Dog Bar, are looking to celebrate his one-year rescue anniversary with a “Found Ya” day celebration.

The event takes place at PG&J’s Dog Bar at 800 Baxter Avenue from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a special meet and greet with Ethan, his owners, KHS staff and more.

Ethan the dog gained nationwide attention after being left for dead outside of KHS’ parking lot one year ago on Jan. 29.

Staff continued care for Ethan as he made a full recovery and even found a new forever home.

Ethan continues to make appearances in the public and raises awareness for other shelter and rescue pets, including KHS rescue dog Travolta, who went through a similar recovery story.

More information on Ethan’s “Found Ya” Day party can be found here.

