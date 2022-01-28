Support Local Businesses
Man charged with running over LMPD officer arraigned

Derek Wayne Hill, 23, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic charges.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Court documents outline the details that resulted in a man on a motorcycle running over a Louisville Metro police officer.

The suspect, Derek Wayne Hill, 23, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic charges.

Hill’s arrest report says officers went to a home in the 3000 block of Bon Air Avenue to serve an emergency protective order on Hill. After denying who he was several times, Hill eventually gave officers his name. However, police say Hill was uncooperative and tried several times to get on his motorcycle and leave.

The report says Hill deliberately drove at an officer, striking him with the motorcycle and dragging him. The officer sustained injuries to his leg.

While fleeing from police, the report says Hill was speeding, ran three red lights and struck two vehicles. The pursuit ended after Hill hit the second vehicle and laid down.

Hill, who was also wanted on bench warrants from Bullitt County, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. During his arraignment, a not guilty plea was entered by the court for Hill and a request for a reduction of his $100,000 cash bond was rejected.

Hill will be back in court on February 4.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

