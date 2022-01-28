Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

New Indiana program offers help to tenants and landlords facing eviction

“Hoosier Housing Help” is a new program that's designed to help Indiana residents find housing.
“Hoosier Housing Help” is a new program that's designed to help Indiana residents find housing.(WFIE)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Supreme Court has developed a new program for residents facing eviction.

“Hoosier Housing Help” is the name of the new program, designed to help people in Indiana find housing.

There’s an option for tenants to seek federal aid assistance or get help talking to their landlord.

For landlords, they can apply for help paying owed balances, or help by talking to their tenants.

In Evansville, nonprofit Aurora helps people facing these obstacles. Executive director Zac Heronemus says his team will get use out of this program.

“It is definitely a tool our team here at Aurora is utilizing for those individuals and families facing eviction,” Heronemus said.

Heronemus says the pandemic really increased the need for federal aid programs like this one. Tenants can run into roadblocks if they already have an eviction on their record, but this program can help with that.

“Evictions limit the amount of housing options for the clients that we serve, so getting ahead of the game and preventing evictions is vital to prevention of the homeless experience,” Heronemus said.

Heronemus says stable housing is crucial for both our mental and physical health.

“When you’re facing eviction, the stress and sometimes trauma that comes along with that, helping stave that off, get ahead of the game and ensure families and individuals are stabilized when facing eviction is just tremendous, whether it’s here in Evansville or throughout the state,” he said.

You can find out if you qualify on the program’s official website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Family: Toddler ‘went without oxygen for 20 minutes’ at Louisville childcare center; death investigation underway
A child's death is being investigated as a homicide on Brooklawn Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Girl’s death in Pleasure Ridge Park under investigation
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend

Latest News

10th NuLu Festival attracts vibrant crowd to East Market District
‘Connectivity’ and ‘affordability’: Two driving forces for Butchertown, Phoenix Hill and Nulu’s future
A grand jury believes Fatimah Alabusalim, 21, and two other suspects robbed Damani Dulaney...
3rd suspect in 2019 murder of Louisville teen arrested
Ashcraft waits for his cases to be called
Unlicensed plumber pleads not guilty; more complaints filed
A child was found unresponsive at a daycare in Louisville on Jan. 28, according to MetroSafe.
Child found unresponsive at Lyndon daycare; LMPD Homicide Unit investigating
Derek Wayne Hill, 23, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment, assault of a police...
Man charged with running over LMPD officer arraigned