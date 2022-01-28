Support Local Businesses
Pittsburgh bridge collapses

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Emergency crews Friday were on the scene of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.

Three people are reportedly hurt with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the mayor, but no fatalities have been reported.

Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down around 6 a.m.

A photo from the scene shows a commuter bus upright on a section of the collapsed bridge.

A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning.
A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning.(Source: Pittsburgh Public Safety/Twitter)

A natural gas line was cut and there is a smell of gas in the air, the agency said.

Authorities told motorists to avoid the area.

The collapse comes hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the city to talk about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that includes bridge maintenance.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

