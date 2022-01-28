PRP parent’s patience runs thin after fifth gun incident at high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pleasure Ridge Park High School has now seen its fifth gun since the beginning of this school year.

On Thursday, yet another incident at the school brought the list of gun incidents up to 17 for the district.

“What are they waiting on, a Columbine issue to occur?” Dawn Haynes, a PRP student’s mother said. “We don’t want that here.”

The five incidents include when a pellet gun was pulled out in a crowded cafeteria in the middle of a large brawl back in August.

Haynes said the guns, fights, and numerous lockdowns are affecting not only her child’s education but also her mental health.

“She’s stressed,” Haynes said. “You know, she’s nervous. Especially when it happens, she doesn’t want to go to school and I’ll be honest, a couple of times she didn’t.”

PRP saw two guns in two back-to-back days this week.

On Thursday, the suspects chased after a student who ran into the school for safety. The suspects did get a few feet past the door, but very far, the district later confirmed. A security monitor happened to be nearby and pushed the suspects out.

One of the suspect then dropped his gun, picked it up and ran back towards the parking lot where he brandished the weapon, got into a car and left.

School monitors, including the one who prevented gunfire inside the school Thursday, are not armed.

“I am glad we have a school monitor, but we still need an SRO because, I mean, they can only do so much,” Haynes said.

Haynes said she is also annoyed with the district’s standard press releases stating, “the gun was not used in a threatening manner.”

She said she’d like to ask the school board members who eliminated SROs, what if their child went to PRP?

“How would you feel,” Haynes asked. “Would you just brush it under the rug, would you think, ‘Oh, it’s ok, it’s no big deal, they’re safe, there was not real threat?’ Anytime anyone has a gun near children or at a school, it’s a threat.”

Haynes is one of several parents from PRP that have told WAVE News they want an SRO. Haynes also would like to see metal detectors and wands. And she wants something to be done now, before she says her daughter is further traumatized and someone gets hurt.

“Every day before she leaves I just pray that, you know, she’ll be fine,” Haynes said.

