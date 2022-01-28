Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Schools closing early due to snow in Kentucky, Southern Indiana

Poor road conditions from heavy wet snow led to the many school districts calling off classes.
Poor road conditions from heavy wet snow led to the many school districts calling off classes.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many WAVE Country schools will be dismissed early on Jan. 28 due to snow.

JCPS released the following information regarding early dismissal in Louisville:

  • Middle and high school students — 11:45 a.m.
  • Elementary and early childhood students — 1:15 p.m.
    • Buses will run for elementary, middle and high school students.
  • There will be no after school extracurricular activities.

Hardin County Schools will also dismiss students early at the following times:

  • Elementary students (preschool through fifth grade) — 12 p.m.
    • Lakewood will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.
  • Middle schools — 12:45 p.m.
  • High school students — 1:30 p.m.
    • High school student drivers — 1:15 p.m.

For a full list of WAVE Country closures and delays, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Family: Toddler ‘went without oxygen for 20 minutes’ at Louisville childcare center; death investigation underway
A child's death is being investigated as a homicide on Brooklawn Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Girl’s death in Pleasure Ridge Park under investigation
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend
An officer was out on a domestic trouble run in the 3000 block of Bon Air Avenue, close to...
LMPD officer injured after being stuck by motorcyclist near Bowman Field

Latest News

Derek Wayne Hill, 23, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment, assault of a police...
Man charged with running over LMPD officer arraigned
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Watch for slick spots due to snow showers
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/28
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/28 (AM Version)
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/28 (AM Version)