Schools closing early due to snow in Kentucky, Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many WAVE Country schools will be dismissed early on Jan. 28 due to snow.

JCPS released the following information regarding early dismissal in Louisville:

Middle and high school students — 11:45 a.m.

Elementary and early childhood students — 1:15 p.m. Buses will run for elementary, middle and high school students.

There will be no after school extracurricular activities.

Hardin County Schools will also dismiss students early at the following times:

Elementary students (preschool through fifth grade) — 12 p.m. Lakewood will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Middle schools — 12:45 p.m.

High school students — 1:30 p.m. High school student drivers — 1:15 p.m.



For a full list of WAVE Country closures and delays, click here.

