Schools closing early due to snow in Kentucky, Southern Indiana
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many WAVE Country schools will be dismissed early on Jan. 28 due to snow.
JCPS released the following information regarding early dismissal in Louisville:
- Middle and high school students — 11:45 a.m.
- Elementary and early childhood students — 1:15 p.m.
- Buses will run for elementary, middle and high school students.
- There will be no after school extracurricular activities.
Hardin County Schools will also dismiss students early at the following times:
- Elementary students (preschool through fifth grade) — 12 p.m.
- Lakewood will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.
- Middle schools — 12:45 p.m.
- High school students — 1:30 p.m.
- High school student drivers — 1:15 p.m.
